Super Junior members react to footage from their debut days on 'Weekly Idol'

On December 9, Super Junior appeared as guests on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', where member Eunhyuk is currently an MC!

On this episode, Super Junior commemorated their 15th anniversary since debut with a special segment prepared by 'Weekly Idol', revisiting footage from nearly 15~14 years ago of the Super Junior members during their debut days! The members each took turns reacting to footage from their earlier songs like "Miracle", "U", and more!

Whenever each member's turn came around, the Super Junior members couldn't help but LOL at the funky hairstyles, clothing, poses, and facial expressions. Yesung drew big reactions from his members for his big, bold hairstyle, while Shindong was the center of attention for his cute and chubby days as one of Super Junior's main dancers. On the other hand, Leeteuk's old, over-the-top facial expressions during "Miracle" bought "boo"s from the crowd, while Ryeowook surprised his hyungs with his unchanged visuals.

Watch Super Junior react to their old videos on this week's episode of 'Weekly Idol', above and below!