Taeyeon drops more fashion-forward concept photos ahead of 'What Do I Call You' comeback

Taeyeon is less than a day away from releasing her new album!

SM Entertainment continued the comeback countdown until Taeyeon's 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You' by releasing a new batch of concept photos. In the images, she is seen posing in eclectic outfits that combine bohemian, retro, and Parisian chic, giving the camera a cool stare in each one.

Meanwhile, 'What Do I Call You,' including a music video for the title track of the same name, is set for release on December 15 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the concept images below!