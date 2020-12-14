J-Pop group Arashi's lyrics video under fire for possibly plaigiarizing DAY6's lyrics video for 'Zombie'

A J-Pop group is being accused of plagiarizing one of DAY6's music videos.

Recently, Korean netizens have been taking to online communities and social media services to point out the suspicious similarities between the lyrics videos for DAY6's "Zombie" and Arashi's "Face Down: Reborn." As "Zombie" was released a month before "Face Down: Reborn," which has led many to conclude that Arashi had plaigiarized from DAY6.



The "Zombie" lyric music video was produced in an animated way that lists the character's thoughts in his heads, and the "Face Down: Ribbon" lyric music video had many similarities, including the same way illustrative style featuring similar colored backgrounds and characters.



Director 'A,' who produced the "Zombie" lyric music video, addressed the issue on Instagram, writing, "I have to say this is an honor. It's a video that I made with lots of love."

In a later interview, 'A' also expressed regret, stating, "I understand this is an era where 100% original creations cannot be made, but it's true that we have to comfort ourselves by saying, 'We made it well and even Japanese national idols followed us.'"



Netizens, however, have criticized Arashi's alleged plaigiarism, leaving comments such as, "Even with copying, the quality is a lot worse" and "Don't they have any shame?". Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment and Arashi's label J Storm have both yet to make statements on the matter.







