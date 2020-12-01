T-ara's Qri launches her own jewelry brand 'Curiel'

T-ara member Qri launched her own jewelry brand named 'Curiel.'



Curiel is created as a collaboration between Qri and a diamond simulation brand Elmond creating an aesthetic fashion style through jewelry. Qri participated in the entire launch process of the jewelry brand, starting with the design, planning, production, and marketing.

The collection was unveiled under the concept of "Jewelry inspired exclusively by a star's style and emotion" and includes a unique jewelry design that has never been seen before.



This Curiel collection perfectly captures the feminine chic vibe and contains the details that Qri included herself. She has designed the jewelry with the thought of wearing them every day herself.



