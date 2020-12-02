10

SuperM count down in mysterious 'Better Days for You' teaser

SuperM are counting down in a mysterious 'Better Days for You' teaser.

In the teaser below, SuperM have revealed a lyric teaser video for the track "Better Days" from their album 'Super One' along with a website, "betterdaysforyou.com." The website reveals a countdown for about 12 hours as of now along with the hashtag "#BetterDaysForYou."

Stay tuned for updates on SuperM.

Procrastinating1,439 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

So they are releasing a lyric MV for the b-side track from their last album?

