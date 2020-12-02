SuperM count down in mysterious 'Better Days for You' teaser

SuperM are counting down in a mysterious 'Better Days for You' teaser.
In the teaser below, SuperM have revealed a lyric teaser video for the track "Better Days" from their album 'Super One' along with a website, "betterdaysforyou.com." The website reveals a countdown for about 12 hours as of now along with the hashtag "#BetterDaysForYou."
Stay tuned for updates on SuperM.
