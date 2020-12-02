BoA shocks Uhm Jung Hwa with secret behind white cat from her debut concept

BoA revealed the secret behind the white cat from her debut concept.



On the December 2nd episode of 'Nobody Talks to BoA', BoA and veteran singer Uhm Jung Hwa discussed the SM Entertainment singer's debut promotions for her album 'ID; Peace B'. Uhm Jung Hwa mentioned, "When our promotions overlapped in the past, didn't you take a cat around with you?" BoA responded, "That's right. I did take a cat around with me. The company told me to."



BoA continued, "[SM Entertainment head] Lee Soo Man told me to raise a Persian cat to make myself seem more mysterious." Uhm Jung Hwa said in shock, "That cat was a concept? Do you know what I thought at the time? I thought that because you debuted at such a young age you didn't have many friends, so that's why you took the cat around to comfort you."



BoA responded, "I'm sorry I broke your fantasy."



In other news, BoA recently celebrated her 20th anniversary since debut, and she dropped the music video for her latest title track "Better".



