Posted by KayRosa 17 minutes ago

Netizens expect to see more of this rookie actor based on his good atmosphere and visuals

Netizens are talking about this one rookie actor's visuals.

On an online community forum, netizens shared photos of the rookie actor Kim Young Dae, who is currently starring on the dramas 'Penthouse' and 'Cheat On Me, If You Can'. He is also known to be famous thanks to his appearance on the drama 'Extraordinary You' as character Oh Nam Joo.

Although the comments expressed some doubts due to his novice acting skills, many still applauded the actor for trying his best and wished well for his future activities. 

Some comments include:

"He reminds me of Kang Dong Won"

"Oh Nam Joo T______T His acting is improving and you can't ignore his visuals...he is also shy in real life haha"

"It's fine if his acting isn't completely up there, just look at his visuals..."

"Sooooo handsome"
"His acting in the drama 'Cheat On Me...' is not so bad!"

"He's a rookie...let's give him a break"

"Wow, I thought I was the only one who thought he looked similar to Kang Dong Won"

Did you also notice Kim Young Dae's recent appearances on dramas?

invisiblenobody23 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

wow, he's gorgeous. but i wont get excited. the last time i got excited about an actor it was ahn jaehyun....and we all know how that worked out

