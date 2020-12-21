Skincare brand 'BLANC POOL' drops more images for new model Seungwoo

VICTON's Seungwoo is glowing in new photos with BLANC POOL.

The VICTON member had become the new endorsement model for skincare company BLANC POOL, proceeding former X1 groupmate Lee Han Gyul, currently of BAE173. According to the brand, Seungwoo was chosen for "his innocent visuals and singer-songwriting talent that captures fans' hearts." They feel his charm, as well as his pure image, will help solidify BLANC POOL's brand.



They've released more of his photos as well as the announcement of a limited edition set with Seungwoo, so check it out below.