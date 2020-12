Huh Gak will be releasing a special 10th anniversary album.

The soloist debuted with 'Always'. While "Hello" was not a song on his debut single, "Hello" was the title song to his debut song, it is probably the song that received the most love. The special album 'Hello' will include new songs as well as his past songs remade into more modern versions.

'Hello' will be released on December 28th at 6PM KST.