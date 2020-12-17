SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on the third anniversary of his death

December 18, 2017, was a truly sad day for many K-Pop fans as they lost SHINee's Jonghyun.

Jonghyun made his debut with SHINee back in 2008, building up his discography being recognized for his musical talent by many people. He composed and wrote many songs that have been loved by fans as these songs are still listened to until today.

Jonghyun made the world mourn as the news of his death was reported. After his death, many fans commemorated him as hashtags #StayStrongShawols and #YouDidWellJonghyun trended worldwide on Twitter. The pain of Jonghyun's death still did not subside for SHINee fans as they continue to remember the artist.

Today is the third anniversary of Jonghyun's passing and fans are sharing their memories of him on social media.

my prettiest, kim jonghyun. it has been three years but nothing has changed from me, that i love you so much. thank you for keeping me alive, for being in a place where i can find you. i’ll find you and being your fan again in the next life too. please be happy, love. — ❄️ (@winterjonghyun) December 17, 2020

나는 여전히 당신을 사랑합니다 당신은 항상 내 마음에 머물 것입니다

말하고 싶지 않지만 가끔 네 부재가 아파 목소리가 그리워서 더 많이들을 수 있었으면 좋겠는데 정말 고마워 당신은 정말 놀라운 영감을주는 사람입니다

Wish you were here Jonghyun ah

You did well

🥀💝 pic.twitter.com/xFlrve05CJ — Jk_Mk⁷ (@liveIn_d_moment) December 17, 2020

we'll never forget your this moment and you did well too. pic.twitter.com/cw5lXcHHUX — xiaoeve (@EVEXY093) December 17, 2020