SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on the third anniversary of his death

December 18, 2017, was a truly sad day for many K-Pop fans as they lost SHINee's Jonghyun.
Jonghyun made his debut with SHINee back in 2008, building up his discography being recognized for his musical talent by many people. He composed and wrote many songs that have been loved by fans as these songs are still listened to until today.
Jonghyun made the world mourn as the news of his death was reported. After his death, many fans commemorated him as hashtags #StayStrongShawols and #YouDidWellJonghyun trended worldwide on Twitter. The pain of Jonghyun's death still did not subside for SHINee fans as they continue to remember the artist.
Today is the third anniversary of Jonghyun's passing and fans are sharing their memories of him on social media.
