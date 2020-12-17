One way fans can show their love for a celebrity is to give meaningful and grand gifts to their favorite stars on their birthdays.
Every fan keeps track of their beloved celebrity's birthdays so they can give them gifts on the day they were born. Fans would gather money to give large gifts such as advertisements, installation art, and billboard signs.
As there are many celebrities in the K-Pop and K-Drama industry, there are bound to be celebrities with the same birthdays. Today we bring you a list of celebrities with the same birthdays.
BLACKPINK's Jennie and Seventeen's Seungkwan
Birthdays: January 16
ASTRO's Moonbin and iKON's Chanwoo
Birthdays: January 26
A Pink's Na Eun and Red Velvet's Seulgi
Birthdays: February 10
BTS's J-Hope and Seventeen's Vernon
Birthdays: February 18
BTS's SUGA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Jeon So Mi, and The Boyz Haknyeon
Birthdays: March 9
Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Oh My Girl's Jiho
Birthdays: April 4
Birthdays: May 2
April's Naeun and Song Ji Eun
Birthdays: May 5
IU and Jang Bum Joon (Busker Busker)
Birthdays: May 16
GFriend's Eunha and T-ara's Hyomin
Birthdays: May 30
Gong Yoo and Super Junior's Heechul
Birthdays: July 10
Birthdays: August 18
Birthdays: August 19
Birthdays: September 12
BTOB's Ilhoon and Seventeen's Jeonghan
Birthdays: October 4
BTS's V and Seventeen's Joshua
Birthdays: December 30
Log in to comment