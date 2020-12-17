One way fans can show their love for a celebrity is to give meaningful and grand gifts to their favorite stars on their birthdays.

Every fan keeps track of their beloved celebrity's birthdays so they can give them gifts on the day they were born. Fans would gather money to give large gifts such as advertisements, installation art, and billboard signs.

As there are many celebrities in the K-Pop and K-Drama industry, there are bound to be celebrities with the same birthdays. Today we bring you a list of celebrities with the same birthdays.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Seventeen's Seungkwan

Birthdays: January 16





ASTRO's Moonbin and iKON's Chanwoo

Birthdays: January 26





A Pink's Na Eun and Red Velvet's Seulgi

Birthdays: February 10





BTS's J-Hope and Seventeen's Vernon

Birthdays: February 18





BTS's SUGA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Jeon So Mi, and The Boyz Haknyeon



Birthdays: March 9





Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Oh My Girl's Jiho

Birthdays: April 4





BTOB's Sungjae and Sunmi

Birthdays: May 2





April's Naeun and Song Ji Eun

Birthdays: May 5





IU and Jang Bum Joon (Busker Busker)

Birthdays: May 16





GFriend's Eunha and T-ara's Hyomin

Birthdays: May 30





Gong Yoo and Super Junior's Heechul

Birthdays: July 10





G-Dragon and Yang Se Hyung

Birthdays: August 18





GFriend's Umji and Yerin

Birthdays: August 19





BTS's RM and AKMU's Chanhyuk

Birthdays: September 12





BTOB's Ilhoon and Seventeen's Jeonghan

Birthdays: October 4





BTS's V and Seventeen's Joshua

Birthdays: December 30