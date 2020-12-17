Netizens talk about STAYC's Sieun who continues down the unusual path of starting off as an actress into a successful idol member

Female K-Pop idols usually continue their career in the entertainment industry by transitioning to being an actress once they're established in the music industry.

There is one celebrity who stands out from this path and is doing the opposite. STAYC's Sieun made her face known by appearing in various dramas and has been recognized for her exceptional acting skills.

She consistently built up her filmography and even received awards for her acting. She gained attention as she was the daughter of singer Park Nam Jung and many expected her to continue her career in the acting industry, but she surprised netizens when she made her debut again with the idol group STAYC.

Netizens have praised Sieun as she has amazing singing skills on top of her acting skills. Netizens have commented, "She sings so well, she came out on a lot of variety shows with her dad," "I saw her in the drama 'Signal' she's really good at acting too," "She's so surreal, she has all the skills and the looks as well," "It's interesting how she changed from an actress to an idol group member. Usually, it's the opposite," "She grew up so well," and "She has so many skills."