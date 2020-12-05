3

3

News
Posted by beansss 48 minutes ago

CLC's Sorn, former Momoland member Taeha, Kim Sa Eun, Huh Chanmi, & more to audition for 'Miss Trot 2'

AKP STAFF

TV Chosun's popular trot audition program 'Miss Trot' returns with season 2 this coming December 17, with a brand new cast of contestants hoping to become the next Song Ga In!

 

On December 5, 'Miss Trot 2' unveiled the full lineup of this season's contestants, including a mixture of currently active trot singers, singers from other genres such as idols, to ordinary students, housewives, and more!

Among the huge list of contestants, some familiar faces included: CLC's Sorn, former Momoland member Taeha, solo singers Navi, Song Haye, and Huh Chanmi, actress Kang Ye Bin, and former musical actress Kim Sa Eun

Check out the complete list of contestants below! Do you want to see the birth of a new female trot star?

  1. CLC
  2. Sorn
  3. Kim Sa Eun
  4. Taeha
  5. Navi
  6. Song Haye
4 1,800 Share 50% Upvoted

0

danylynn114 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Sorn!!

Share

0

NineMusesMinha308 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

say it with me, taeha won

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
1 day ago   90   47,873

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND