CLC's Sorn, former Momoland member Taeha, Kim Sa Eun, Huh Chanmi, & more to audition for 'Miss Trot 2'

TV Chosun's popular trot audition program 'Miss Trot' returns with season 2 this coming December 17, with a brand new cast of contestants hoping to become the next Song Ga In!

On December 5, 'Miss Trot 2' unveiled the full lineup of this season's contestants, including a mixture of currently active trot singers, singers from other genres such as idols, to ordinary students, housewives, and more!

Among the huge list of contestants, some familiar faces included: CLC's Sorn, former Momoland member Taeha, solo singers Navi, Song Haye, and Huh Chanmi, actress Kang Ye Bin, and former musical actress Kim Sa Eun.

Check out the complete list of contestants below! Do you want to see the birth of a new female trot star?