One netizen starts a Blue House petition saying there are too many Trot shows

Recently, a petition was written to the presidential office at the Blue House. The petition requested to refrain broadcast stations from producing more Trot-based shows.

The petition was written by a netizen who claimed to be an unknown Trot singer and has been floating around the online communities as many netizens took an interest in the petition's content.

The petitioner started the complaint by saying, "Even though I am a trot singer, I am writing a complaint because there are so many Trot based shows in the music broadcast channels. It seems there are only Trot shows in the broadcast network in Korea. It feels like each broadcast company is competing with one another over the viewer ratings, and I feel they should refrain now."





The petitioner mentioned the tough times with the COVID19 pandemic and explained, "I want to watch tv in comfort. Currently, the Trot trend is sweeping up Korea because of the popularity of one Trot competition show."



He continued to write, "It seems only the singers from the audition are on TV, are even appear in advertisements. Many talented singers are unknown but cannot even show their faces on tv because they do not have the support of a large agency even after decades of hard work."



The petition was started on the 9th of last month and is to be closed on the 9th of this month. Only 723 people signed the petition as of the 8th. However, quite a handful of netizens are agreeing with the petitioner as they leave their opinions on an online community.

Netizens have commented, "I agree, there's nothing to watch tv starting last year if you don't like Trot," "This is so right, I wish the broadcast companies stop making shows based on the Trot genre," "I'm really tired of Trot," "I think this is only a trend and needs to stop, people need a variety of shows to watch not just shows with the same Trot singers," and "I don't like Trot singers now since that's all I see when I turn on the television."

On the other hand, there are considerable objections as netizens comment, "It's only been one year that Trot became popular, it's too soon to complain," "This petitioner should write a petition to the Blue House but to the broadcasting stations," and "I don't understand why this person is getting tired of Trot, it's not everywhere."





