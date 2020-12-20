Netizens hilariously talk about why you shouldn't mess with MONSTA X's Shownu

Netizens talked about why MONSTA X's Shownu is a type that "shouldn't be messed with."

On an online community forum, the MONSTA X leader became the center of attention as someone who has "invincible" skills, and hence the type that shouldn't be messed with. These hilarious quirks of Shownu had netizens roll on the floor laughing, from the way he displays his physical strengths to his natural attraction to animals.

Check out some iconic Shownu moments below!

"Human compass"

"Too strong"

"A real master never turns around"

"'I will destroy your bugs'"

"Survives hell" (Subtitles: 'My butt was so hot while sleeping [due to the floor heating system] so I dreamt of becoming a wild boar')

"does push-ups while hand-standing"

"???"

"(Captions: Dogs love Shownu more than their toys / Subtitles: "Why is this hyung so popular with dogs?" / Captions: So popular (Did someone put honey on Shownu))"

"Best at imitating food"

"Leaves no fan behind"

"Spits out juice beautifully"

"Can work the dice so that the success rate is 100% guaranteed"

"'How can anyone eat cake like that?'"

"Let's live diligently, just like Shownu who eats cereal without a spoon"

Some netizen reactions include:

"I can't stop laughing"

"Survives hell LOLOLOL"

"Can't stop looking at the compass gif....so strange....so beautiful"

"You know, try doing that thumb wave thing, it's harder than it looks"

"Save Shownu's fire butt!"

"Love Shownu"

"Sooo funny, I swear he really would survive on an island by himself"

"Invincible"



What is YOUR favorite Shownu moment?