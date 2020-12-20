'Saturday Night Live' makes a reference to BTS in a recent political sketch

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' has made a reference to BTS during a political skit.

Recently, 'SNL' delivered a political skit involving parodied versions of Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. During the skit, the group BTS was unexpectedly mentioned as part of Beck Bennett's lines.

The power of BTS... getting mentioned in snl cold open. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gcM4VDSUz6 — 💎 MARI⁷ 💎 (@Dnaworldforever) December 20, 2020

As seen in the skit above, the conversation makes a reference to BTS's potential tour, which Pence (Bennett) shows extreme excitement over. Korean netizens who encountered this scene left comments such as:

"Superstar BTS"

"LOL, wait, a domestic concert first!! LOL"

"Pence, we need the concert first and then let's have the world tour LOL"

"Crazy lolllllll"

"This was so unexpected"

"Sounds like a dream but seriously though let's have that tour"

"Thanks 'SNL' for the mention!!"

"I feel sad and happy at the same time -- I actually hope what he says comes true lol"

"World domination BTS"

In related news, BTS performed on 'SNL' last year with Emma Stone as the host. What do you think of this recent 'SNL' skit? Check out the full video below!