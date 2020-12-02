NCT to unveil their new hybrid performance track 'Resonance' for the first time at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

NCT 2020 will be unveiling their never-before-seen new hybrid performance to "Resonance" this December 6, at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The group's new single "Resonance" is an innovative fusion hybrid genre combining NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", "90's Love", "Work It", and "Raise The Roof" into one track. The lyrics portray NCT's bold mission of taking over the world. All 23 members will be working together in the spectacular performance version.

Meanwhile, the final single to NCT 2020's epic 2nd album project "Resonance" will be out this December 4 at 6 PM KST.