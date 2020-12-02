11

7

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

NCT to unveil their new hybrid performance track 'Resonance' for the first time at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

NCT 2020 will be unveiling their never-before-seen new hybrid performance to "Resonance" this December 6, at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The group's new single "Resonance" is an innovative fusion hybrid genre combining NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", "90's Love", "Work It", and "Raise The Roof" into one track. The lyrics portray NCT's bold mission of taking over the world. All 23 members will be working together in the spectacular performance version. 

Meanwhile, the final single to NCT 2020's epic 2nd album project "Resonance" will be out this December 4 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. NCT
  2. NCT U
0 1,038 Share 61% Upvoted
Cha Eun Woo, P.O., Han Hye Jin , Kang Ho Dong, Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Yoo Ri, Lee Young Ja, Hwa Sa, Park Na Rae, Eun Ji Won, Shin Sung Rok, Sung Hoon, Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), Yang Se Hyung, Yoon Kye Sang
6 Hit Variety shows you should check out
5 hours ago   4   4,421
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
1 day ago   70   64,138

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND