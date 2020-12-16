Koreans angered after a Chinese variety show claimed that China created the Korean flag

Various Chinese media to distort history as a previous claim stated that the Korean traditional clothes Hanbok was Chinese. They even claimed that the Korean traditional folk songs and even Korean food belong to China.

Amidst this, a Chinese variety show makes a ridiculous claim that the Korean flag was designed by the Chinese.

Recently, the question "Who designed the Korean national flag?" was given in a Chinese quiz show. The contestant replied without hesitation, "Ma Jianzhong."

What's more surprising is that the show considered the answer correct and said Ma Jianzhong was the creator of the Korean flag.

The initial design of the Korean flag, Taegeukgi, was created by King Gojong of the Korean empire. The Korean flag was made in 1882 when King Gojong partially modified the Chosun Empire's Taeguk Palgwaedo, which was a flag representing the monarch of Joseon.

It was later used during the United States-Korea Treaty on May 22, 1882, and by Park Young Ho in September.

The flag was used as the official flag of Joseon, the Korean Empire, and the Provision Government of the Republic of Korea. Previously, Ma Jianzhong asked the Joseon government to use the Qing dynasty's flag, but King Gojong refused.



Korean netizens are furious at the Chinese media who have gone too far and many are paying attention to how this situation will be resolved.