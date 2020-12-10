11

1

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Uhm Jung Hwa confirms comeback date with a new single

AKP STAFF

Refund Sisters member and legendary diva Uhm Jung Hwa has confirmed her solo comeback date!

According to media reports on December 11, Uhm Jung Hwa plans on releasing a new single this coming December 22. This will mark her first official music release in approximately 3 years, since her 10th full album 'The Cloud Dream of the Nine' from back in 2017. 

Uhm Jung Hwa is currently busy wrapping up preparations for her comeback, recently sharing a teaser with fans via her SNS. Meanwhile, many fans might also know Uhm Jung Hwa as her alter ego Man Ok from the Refund Sisters, a project group born out of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'. 

Stay tuned for Uhm Jung Hwa's return!

  1. Refund Sisters
  2. Uhm Jung Hwa
4 491 Share 92% Upvoted

3

thesymptoms3 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

A lot of people sleep on her new music, but like The Cloud Dream of The Nine deserved album of the year, and Watch Me Move deserved song of the year. Like I know most of yall havent even listened to Watch Me Move, cause its been out for three years and it hasnt even hit 1 million, like cmon now, she is the moment, she is that performer, and yall better put some respect to not just her old music, but her new music, cause those tracks, they be hitting.

Share

3 more replies

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND