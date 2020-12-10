Uhm Jung Hwa confirms comeback date with a new single

Refund Sisters member and legendary diva Uhm Jung Hwa has confirmed her solo comeback date!

According to media reports on December 11, Uhm Jung Hwa plans on releasing a new single this coming December 22. This will mark her first official music release in approximately 3 years, since her 10th full album 'The Cloud Dream of the Nine' from back in 2017.

Uhm Jung Hwa is currently busy wrapping up preparations for her comeback, recently sharing a teaser with fans via her SNS. Meanwhile, many fans might also know Uhm Jung Hwa as her alter ego Man Ok from the Refund Sisters, a project group born out of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'.

Stay tuned for Uhm Jung Hwa's return!