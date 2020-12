Kim Chung Ha raises her hand in 3rd pre-release single 'X' teaser image

Kim Chung Ha has revealed her latest teaser image for 'X'.



In the teaser, Kim Chung Ha raises her hand in white as she closes her eyes. The singer's third pre-release single 'X' is set to drop on December 10 KST, leading up to the release of her first full-length solo album 'Querencia' on January 4.



