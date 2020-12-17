Seventeen undergo COVID-19 testing for safety

Seventeen have undergone COVID-19 testing for safety.



On December 17, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment explained why the group had undergone testing, stating, "The hair salon visited by Seventeen on December 16 was also visited by someone who tested positive for COVID-19. We were informed today that this confirmed case visited at the same time as Seventeen and that some paths crossed."



The label clarified, "Health authorities did not officially request for Seventeen to receive testing, but for the safety of the artists and staff, all members received COVID-19 testing today as a preemptive measure, and they're self-quarantining until the test results are released."



In other news, Seventeen will be making their very first guest appearance on CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

