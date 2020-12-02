Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Suk, & Ryu Kyung Soo of upcoming drama 'Lovestruck In The City' to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

On December 3, JTBC confirmed that actors Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Suk, and Ryu Kyung Soo of the upcoming Kakao TV original drama series 'Lovestruck In The City' will be appearing as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'!

The three male lead actors will be attending a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' on December 10, in order to promote their new production and also update viewers on what they've been up to. The episode is expected to air on December 19.

Meanwhile, Kakao TV's upcoming original drama series 'Lovestruck In The City' tells the stories of young city couples struggling with their relationships. Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Suk, and Ryu Kyung Soo will be working with co-stars like Kim Ji Won, So Joo Yeon, and Han Ji Eun. Originally, the series was expected to premiere on December 9; however, due to a delay in production as a result of COVID19, its premiere was postponed until December 22.

Will you be watching 'Lovestruck In The City'?