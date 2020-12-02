TOP Media releases update on UP10TION members Bitto & Kogyeol, who have been relocated to COVID19 patient facilities

On December 3, TOP Media released a follow-up statement to notify fans regarding UP10TION's status.

Read the label's full statement below:

"Hello, this is TOP Media.



Currently, UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, who previously tested positive for COVID19, have been relocated to a facility appointed to them by the disease control and prevention department.



The other members Kuhn, Sunyoul, Hwnahee, Gyujin, Xiao, as well as the group's related staff have been identified as candidates for self-quarantine measures, and so they are in quarantine after receiving confirmations for their quarantine locations from the disease control and prevention department.



We will continue to prioritize the health of our artists and follow the disease control and prevention department's orders strictly.



In addition, we plan on taking legal action against any false and malicious rumors involving our artists. We will do our best to protect the rights of our artists through consistent monitoring.



Once again, we promise to do all that we can to care for our artists, including against future COVID19 disinfection. Thank you."



We hope to hear good news from UP10TION soon.