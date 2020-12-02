Rapper Lee Young Ji tops search engines after she reveals that she overslept and missed today's national college entrance exams

Rapper Lee Young Ji overslept and missed the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT)!

December 3 marked a very very important day for many graduating high school students in South Korea. It's the day of the national CSAT! But rapper Lee Young Ji, who is also graduating high school next year, was not able to wake up to her alarm and completely missed out on the exam. She took to her Instagram story to confess in a series of emotional posts:





The first post, which she uploaded at around 10:45 AM (The exams started at 8:10 AM), read, "Yes, this is real life, I got nervous and stayed up late working on music, and then slept through my alarm. All time legend life fail. But even people like me are living fine and eating fine. Everyone. Don't feel so dejected. You are the best."

Next, she said, "A lot of you are comforting me, but it's okay because I didn't even study so even if I made it there, I would have spent all day just reading but not comprehending what I was reading, just blindly answering. I'm not that disappointed. Actually, I was hoping to go and contribute the lowest score possible, but it's too bad I didn't get to do that. It's fine as long as the people who really studied hard get the results they want."

When a fan pointed out that Lee Young Ji was trending on search engines for her big mishap, she replied, "It's still really embarassing...;;;"

She even gave a shoutout to the news articles about her, commenting, "Wow there are even news articles about this. There's no answer to my life. I mean, even if my life is legendary, I'm still embarrassed kekekekekekeke."

Finally, Lee Young Ji thanked her mom for the delicious lunch she packed for her to take to the exam center.

And once again, assured everyone that she did not study, and so she was fine with missing the exam.

Meanwhile, Lee Young Ji first garnered attention as the winner of Mnet's 'School Rapper 3'.