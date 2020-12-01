Jessica's Blanc & Eclare earned 20 Billion KRW ($18 million) in revenue last year

Jessica receives a lot of love for her chic looks and her business acumen. After leaving Girls' Generation, she has been busy with her fashion business, solo music career, and also her designer activities.





It was reported that she had recently set a record of 20 billion KRW (~18 million USD) in annual sales during the year 2019. In August of 2014, Jessica launched her fashion brand named 'Blanc & Eclaire.' Starting with sunglasses, she has released various fashion items through her brand and is still expanding on her collection.





Jessica is often seen overseas rather than in Korea because she loves to travel and also resides abroad most of the time. Thanks to that, Jessica's Instagram is filled with photos from various foreign countries showing off her luxurious and chic charms. Every one of her photos is pictorial, no matter what she wears.





While on business trips overseas, Jessica uploads the scenery that she misses while being in Korea. Recently, she is seen back in Korea and traveling around the country. She uploaded photos of the Busan coast and shared her hotel's beautiful view, making many curious about which hotel she had resided in Busan.





It was revealed that Jessica stayed at the 'Grand Chosun Hotel' in Busan, which was newly opened after remodeling the old Novotel from Shinsegae. The hotel is known to be located right in front of Haeundae Beach, located five minutes away from Haeundae Station Exit 3, making the hotel easily accessible.



The nearby SEA LIFE Busan Aquarium is a one-minute walk away and Nurimaru APEC House is about five minutes' drive away. It has 330 rooms with 16 floors above ground and 4 basement floors, four food and beverage businesses, swimming pools, fitness and spa, and banquet event rooms.



Jessica can also be seen staying at luxurious hotels abroad as well. In the photos uploaded to Instagram in February, Jessica was seen taking a picture at a hotel in Paris.

One of the more romantic ways to enjoy Paris is to spend the night in an elegant hotel downtown. In particular, Paris has the largest number of luxury hotels with a long tradition in France.



Jessica posted a photo of herself on her Instagram with the caption, "Woke up to a rainy Paris. But love my mornings here at my beautiful Parisian home." She is seen enjoying an elegant morning wearing a white robe sitting in a french designed room.





This hotel that Jessica was staying at is Le Meurice in Paris. Le Meurice is a luxury hotel located across from Tulli Park, 1st District in Paris. Le Meurice, which opened in 1835, was renovated last year. Through the hands of Philippe Starck, a world-renowned French designer, Louis XVI's luxurious and modern elegance has been redesigned. Each floor is decorated with different themes that are enjoyable to the eye.



France is a city of art and culture. The only way to meet all expectations at once is to experience a night at a hotel that has been awarded a 'Palaces' rating. Le Meurice is one of the few hotels that has earned a Palaces rating. So far, only 25 hotels in France have been ranked in the Palaces category.





The location of Le Meurice, filled with the fragrance of art, is also perfect. Located between the Louvre and Tulli Park, Dali, you can walk in the footsteps of Picasso and Andy Warhol, and it is highly praised for its interiors that blend well with the splendor of the 18th century, inspired by Salon de la Paix at the Palace of Versailles.

Jessica displays both luxury and fresh energy in her Instagram pictures. She is not only focused on her fashion business but also focuses on her music career with a solo album.



