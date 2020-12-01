Why you shouldn't joke around with rookie idols at fan sign events

One netizen shared on an online community the reason why you can't joke with rookie idol members at a fan sign event.

The netizen shared a short clip of STAYC member J almost crying because her fans joked with her. The clip showed the member communicating and connecting with fans through a video chat. During the call, one fan told J, "I fell down the stairs trying to log onto the fan sign video event." J looked worried and asked, "Are you okay?" to which the fan replied, "It's your fault."

J looked truly sad when hearing the fan blame her, so the fan quickly said, "I'm just kidding." That is when the rookie girl group member was able to brighten up again.

The netizen who made the post stated she wanted to share how cute J was during the fan sign video call and made the post with the title "The reason you can't joke with rookie idols at a fan sign event."

Other netizens who came across the post also commented on the post giving their opinions on the matter.

