DinDin openly talks about the nickname he received after being diagnosed with erectile dysfunction in front of his mother

Rapper DinDin confessed that his mother gave him the nickname 'Erectile Din-function' after being diagnosed with erectile dysfunction in front of his mother.



In the new episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' that will air on December 2nd, actors Jung Woo and Kim Byung Cheol appeared along with DinDin and Sleepy in a 'Next Door Neighbor' special.



According to 'Radio Star,' Kikwang from Highlight will be a special MC on the new episode after returning from his mandatory military service. He gained the attention of viewers when he confessed he had grown while being in the military.



DinDin also is drawing attention in the upcoming episode as he is receiving much love for his friendly personality in various tv programs. He has also released a single "Walking (Feat. Soyu)" as he stays true to his profession as a rapper.

DinDin, who had appeared on 'Radio Star' for the first time in a long time, also spoke out about the story of his erectile dysfunction.

Earlier, DinDin appeared on MBC's 'My Little Television' and confessed that he was given a warning of possible erectile dysfunction in the future. He stated, "I think a lot of people may not have seen the episode but probably seen the meme. Some people whispered, 'isn't that erectile dysfunction guy?' when I went to the restaurant." He even said, "In another variety show, I was told my genitalia might be weak," making everyone laugh.





DinDin continued to talk about the topic and revealed that his mother even gave him a nickname because of this. In response, Kim Gu Ra stated, "It seems like you want to promote and market erectile dysfunction."

This new episode will air on December 2 at 10:40 PM KST on MBC.