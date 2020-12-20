12

12

News
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

'How You Like That' becomes BLACKPINK's 5th MV to exceed 700M YouTube views

AKP STAFF

The music video for BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" has hit 700 million YouTube views!


According to YG Entertainment, the music video hit the milestone number on December 19 at approximately 11:25 AM KST, making the music video not only their fifth to hit 700 million, but also their fastest music video to do so.


Hitting 700 million only 176 days after its release,"How You Like That" beat the speed of previous 'fastest video' "DDU-DU DDU-DU" by three months. Other BLACKPINK music videos to surpass 700 million views include "Boombayah," "Like It's Your Last," and "Kill This Love."

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and BLINK on another YouTube milestone!

  1. BLACKPINK
6 1,071 Share 50% Upvoted

0

leehi42xxx554 pts 39 minutes ago 3
39 minutes ago

I'm just curious, is there something special when you hit "700M" mark? or it's just the same as having 600M or 800M views?

anyway, congrats with the views

Share

3 more replies

-1

Yerininovica_leb-357 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

we know that sl*ts sell their body.sl*tpink only knows to sleep with random men

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND