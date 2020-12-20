'How You Like That' becomes BLACKPINK's 5th MV to exceed 700M YouTube views

The music video for BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" has hit 700 million YouTube views!





According to YG Entertainment, the music video hit the milestone number on December 19 at approximately 11:25 AM KST, making the music video not only their fifth to hit 700 million, but also their fastest music video to do so.





Hitting 700 million only 176 days after its release,"How You Like That" beat the speed of previous 'fastest video' "DDU-DU DDU-DU" by three months. Other BLACKPINK music videos to surpass 700 million views include "Boombayah," "Like It's Your Last," and "Kill This Love."



Congratulations to BLACKPINK and BLINK on another YouTube milestone!