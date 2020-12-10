18

Goo Hye Sun says she wanted to share how pretty she looked with her fans

Actress Goo Hye Sun released a recent photo of herself updating fans and showing off her beauty. 

On December 10th, the actress uploaded one photo with the caption, "I'm studying for my finals after putting on makeup. I thought I looked so pretty all of a sudden, so I took a photo."


In the photo, Goo Hye Sun is wearing full makeup with red lips and rosy cheeks. In particular, her distinct features and beautiful eyes drew the attention of netizens.


Earlier this year, on February 6th, Goo Hye Sun revealed that she had gone back to school and enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University. She has recently made headlines as she reported that she received a nearly perfect GPA of 4.44 as she received all As in her classes.

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun is currently studying visual arts at Sungkyunkwan University.

oopsiedaisy1,336 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Who puts on full make up before studying lol

KpopTrash1999658 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

She still looks like she in her 20s... Truly Asians don't raisin

