"They sold 450,000 albums," IZ*ONE excluded from the nominees at the 'Golden Disc Awards' for the second year in a row

It has been reported that IZ*ONE has been excluded from the nominee list for the second consecutive year as the list of nominees for each category has been revealed by the 'Golden Disc Awards.'

On the 10th, the 35th Golden Disc Awards unveiled the nominees in major categories, including the Digital Music Award, the Album Award, and the Rookie of the Year Award. Netizens will be able to see the candidates on the official page of the Golden Disc Award through the mobile starting December 10th and will be able to see them on the PC starting December 11th.



Top artists such as BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, ITZY, GOT7, NCT, TREASURE, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong, Zico, TXT, Oh My Girl, and A Pink placed their names on the list of nominees making the competition high.

Yet, IZ*ONE, which is the girl group that sold more than 450,000 copies of their album 'BLOOM I*Z' in February, was excluded from the nominee's list.



IZ*ONE, which was previously embroiled in controversy over vote manipulation with Mnet's 'Produce 101' series, was excluded from the list last year as well, along with X1.

The 35th Golden Disk Awards will judge the songs and albums released from November of last year to November 2020. There are 30 teams and individuals who are nominated for the Digital Music and Record Award as the Grand Prize will be selected among the main prize candidates. The criteria for screening and selection of the winners can also be found on the official website.

The Curaprox Golden Disc Awards and the QQ Music Fans Choice K-pop Artist Award will also have polls opened for voting the most popular group this year. The Popularity Award will be selected by 100% popularity vote as the voting period will begin on December 10 at 11 AM KST to December 13st at 11:59 PM KST. Details on how to vote will also be released on the official website of the Golden Disk Awards.



Meanwhile, the 'Golden Disc Awards' has been around for 35 years since its first run in 1986. The 35th Golden Disk Awards with Curaprox will be held in a non-face-to-face manner without an audience and will air live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4 for two days on January 9th and 10th.





