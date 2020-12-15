GFriend's Yuju to release a remake of Irish pop song 'I'm In The Mood For Dancing' as OST Part. 2 of tvN's 'True Beauty'

GFriend's Yuju will be releasing a brand new OST for tvN's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series, 'True Beauty'!

Yuju's upcoming OST Part.2 for 'True Beauty', titled "I'm In The Mood For Dancing", is a Korean version remake of a hit Irish pop song from the 1970's, originally sung by The Nolans. This remake version utilizes a medley of different instrumentals, recreating the original sound with a more lively, pop dance feel.

Meanwhile, tvN's latest romantic comedy drama series 'True Beauty' starring Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and more airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 PM KST. Yuju's OST Part.2 for the series, "I'm In The Mood For Dancing", will be released online on December 17 at 6 PM KST!