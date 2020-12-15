tvN apologizes for controversial scenes in drama 'Mr. Queen' accused of mocking & distorting Korean history

The production crew of tvN's new Sat-Sun drama series 'Mr. Queen' has released an apology in response to viewers' voices of criticism.

Earlier this week, netizens accused scenes from episodes 1 and 2 of 'Mr. Queen' aired this past weekend of severely mocking and distorting Korean history, including real historical figures whose characters were dramatized extremely. Despite the fact that 'Mr. Queen' is a comedy/satire drama, numerous viewers felt that the controversial scenes and comments were not only not funny, but uncomfortable to watch.

On December 15, tvN stated, "We sincerely apologize for causing viewers discomfort due to our lack of caution. We will do our best to ensure that viewers do not experience any more discomfort from now on. Regarding the commentary of the Joseon dynasty's royal family and their records/relationships, aired during episode 2, we have come to realize the severity of such comments and have decided to delete the comments from the drama. We would also like to stress that we had no intention of mocking historical figures or events."

However, criticism surrounding the drama series is still ongoing on various online communities and forums.

