Watch the main trailer for remake drama 'A Love So Beautiful' starring Kim Yo Han x So Joo Yeon

Kakao TV's upcoming original youth romance drama series 'A Love So Beautiful' has revealed its main teaser, featuring its lead cast members Kim Yo Han, So Joo Yeon, and Yeo Hwe Hyun!

The new Korean drama adaptation of 'A Love So Beautiful' is a remake of the popular Chinese drama series of the same name. The story features a bright and cheerful female lead named Shin Sol Yi (So Joo Yeon), who has an uncontrollable crush on her classmate Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han). At first, Cha Heon flatly rejects Shin Sol Yi's feelings and remains cold and uninterested. However, things change when a new character, another classmate by the name of Woo Dae Sung (Yeo Hwe Hyun) who isn't afraid to show his interest in Sol Yi, comes into the picture.

Curious to know more? You can now check out Kakao TV's official main trailer for 'A Love So Beautiful' starring Kim Yo Han, So Joo Yeon, and Yeo Hwe Hyun, above! The full series premieres later this month on December 28 at 5 PM KST!



