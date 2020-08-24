Jenyer (Jiyoon) teams up with R&B singer KIMMUSEUM for seductive 'Bad' MV

Jenyer (Jiyoon) is back with a new single!

On August 24 KST, the former 4MINUTE member unveiled the music video for her latest single "Bad," featuring R&B/hip-hop artist KIMMUSEUM. The music video illustrates the story of a woman with a bold and unpredictable nature, with Jenyer playing the role of woman that is both 'femme fatale' and 'runaway bride.' The song's club-like beat is complemented by the music video's choreography, which leans heavily on the stylized voguing dance trend of late 1980s, early 1990s.

Check out the music video for "Bad" above!