Entertainment company reps vote for the hottest rookies of 2020

In addition to casting their votes for categories including the best musician and the best events of the past year, a total of 22 representatives from various K-Pop entertainment agencies also reflected on the hottest rookie artists who debuted in 2020.

Participating representatives included those from the following agencies: RBW Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Jellyfish Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, KQ Entertainment, WM Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Brand New Music, Cube Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Play M Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, Mystic Story, and more.

First, the entertainment company reps voted for the hottest female rookie of 2020. Two female K-Pop groups came in 1st place, both teams earning 7 votes each - High Up Entertainment's rookie girl group STAYC and SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa.

Rookie girl group STAYC, known as the first girl group hand-produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, debuted back in November with their 1st single album, 'Star To A Young Culture'. Entertainment company reps who chose STAYC commented, "They have unlikely skills for a rookie group" and "They met the expectations of the public with their shocking performance".

SM Entertainment's brand new rookie girl group aespa, who also debuted in November with their 1st single "Black Mamba", garnered the attention of the public even before their official debut. Some entertainment company reps commented, "They were the center of attention as soon as news of their debut went public" and "Their debut was met with shockingly explosive response."

Similar to the girl groups category, two K-Pop boy groups also shared the 1st place spot as the hottest rookie artists of 2020, as voted by entertainment company representatives.

YG Entertainment's newly launched rookie boy group TREASURE and Starship Entertainment's rookie boy group CRAVITY both earned 6 votes each. TREASURE garnered attention for their notable achievements including album sales, domestic music chart rankings, and MV views. Likewise, entertainment company reps also observed CRAVITY's music chart scores, awards, and strong stages as factors which led to their voting.



