CRAVITY rumored to be making a comeback in mid-January

CRAVITY will reportedly be making a comeback soon!



According to media reports on December 21 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group will be returning with new music in mid-January. Despite their busy end-of-year schedule, they have been making progress on their comeback preparations, and the album is almost complete.



Meanwhile, the new album will be coming roughly five months after their previous comeback album 'Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into.'



Stay tuned for more news about CRAVITY's 2021 schedule!