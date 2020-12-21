2

Music Video
AB6IX, BDC, and Lee Eun Sang team up for Brand New Music holiday single 'Chandelier'

Brand New Music has just dropped a special gift for the agency's fans!

On December 21 KST, labelmates AB6IX, BDC, and Lee Eun Sang dropped the music video for their new holiday single "Chandelier." The track is an uptempo winter-themed love song with jazz instrument accompaniment and lyrics celebrating the opportunity to enjoy the season with a loved one. To match the jovial mood of the song, the music video shows all eight idols enjoying a Christmas party together.

Meanwhile, "Chandelier" is the first in a series of holiday-themed singles Brand New Music has prepared to celebrate the Christmas season with fans.

Check out the music video for "Chandelier" above!

