BTS pick Hanbok as their favorite outfit while performing

While China recently made claims insisting that the Korean Hanbok is a traditional Chinese costume, BTS proudly claimed Hanbok is traditional Korean clothing in a video clip with Cosmopolitan magazine.



On December 1st, the fashion magazine Cosmopolitan uploaded a video with the title 'BTS Reacts to Their Favorite Fashion Trends' on their official YouTube channel.

In the video, the members of BTS sat down to talk about their fashion preferences and talked about their favorite outfits they wore while performing.

As the last question, BTS was asked which is their favorite outfit they wore during concerts in which leader RM responded that he liked the Hanbok costume the group wore during "Idol". He added saying "Hanbok is really comfortable," and quickly the other members agreed as SUGA stated, "How shall I say...as the traditional clothes of Korea, is very pretty awesome. Even though we mix-matched the Hanboks with suits, it went well together."



Jungkook continued to shout in agreeance, "Korean culture" and stressed the Hanbok was part of the Korean tradition. As netizens watched this clip, Korean netizens commented, "BTS, you should wear Hanbok and go to Dokdo Island to make Kimchi and explain about the Korean history."





Many Korean netizens reacted strongly because China recently made false claims that Hanbok is a Chinese traditional clothing and continue to state that Hanbok originated from the Chinese Hanfu, which was worn during the Ming Dynasty of China. Chinese netizens have also continued that the Korean Kimchi is also from China.

Korean netizens commented, "BTS wore the Hanbok so well, please continue to do so," "I hope that the Korean Hanbok become widely known just as how the Japanese Kimono is widely known," and "This is what increasing national prestige is."



