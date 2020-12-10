Just how much does Suzy's wedding dress in 'Start-Up' cost?

Suzy showed off her stunning beauty in the final episode of tvN's drama 'Start-Up' as she walked the aisle with actor Nam Joo Hyuk.



The final episode of the drama aired on December 6th, in which CEO Seo Dalmi, played by Suzy, ended up marrying CTO Nam Do San, played by Nam Joo Hyuk.



tvN then uploaded several beautiful wedding pictorials of the two characters through 'Start-Up's official social media account as fans wished the happiness of the two individuals from the drama.





In the released photos, Suzy showed off her slim silhouette in an ivory satin wedding dress that gently wraps around her body with the sleeves loosely falling on her arms with a sophisticated vibe portrayed through the square neck cut.



Suzy chose this unembellished wedding dress that accentuates her slender waist and natural body curve giving off a simple yet elegant look.





Suzy matched the simple wedding dress look with a simple hairstyle and makeup as well. She did not adorn herself with lavash jewelry but rather kept a clean look with a bare neck.



Her lips were kept moist with a pink tint and slight rosy cheek blush, highlighting the lovely mood as her hair was left to fall down her face line naturally.





The price tag on Suzy's dress was also quite affordable as it is from the British fashion brand 'SaFiyaa' costing around 1,350 pounds (1,794 USD).



SaFiyaa is a fashion brand created by Daniela Karnuts.





The brand gained recognition when Duchess Meghan Markle chose to wear one of its clothing during her last official work before getting married to Prince Harry.



While the model wore a belt over the dress in the lookbook, Suzy chose to wear the dress without the belt, keeping the dress simple and clean.



