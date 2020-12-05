Berry Good's Johyun responds to accusations she allegedly put others at risk of COVID-19

Berry Good's Johyun has responded to accusations she allegedly put others at risk of COVID-19.



Both Johyun and her label JTG Entertainment faced criticism when the Berry Good member attended the press conference for the movie 'Dragon Inn Part 1: The City of Sadness' before her agency CEO and manager were confirmed positive for the virus. Some are saying she attended the event despite knowing she could possibly put others at risk.



Johyun has now personally spoken up on Instagram to say she had undergone testing after the event, and she did not know her CEO and manager were positive for COVID-19 beforehand. She wrote the following:





"Hello, this is Johyun.



Firstly, I sincerely write in encouragement to everyone having a hard time due to COVID-19 and hope everyone gains strength. There were some mistakes in reports by media about me attending the movie's promotional interviews despite having been tested for COVID-19.



While I was on my way back from the interviews, I got news from my company to undergo testing, and so I headed to the health station in Gangnam and got tested. I received negative results, but I'm currently self-quarantining for 2 weeks.



As everyone could be in danger due to rising numbers of COVID-19, I will act responsibly for preventive measures as well. As a citizen of South Korea, I will do so as to not become a burden to medical staff who have worked tirelessly for so long.



Furthermore, there have been many who sent me DMs to ask about my health after the articles. I'm totally grateful, but at the same time, my heart hurts as well. The reason I can be here receiving love and support through messages is because of medical workers putting in effort unseen.



I hope everyone can direct these messages to the medical workers who are probably tired due to rising numbers, so they can find strength once again.



I hope that everyone in quarantine can be healthy! I pray South Korea can overcome COVID-19 as soon as possible! Let's get over this together."

