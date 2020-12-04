Berry Good's Johyun's label is frowned upon for its late and unreliable response to the confirmed COVID-19 cases

Berry Good's label JTG Entertainment's late and unreliable response to the confirmed COVID-19 cases is being frowned upon by the movie industry.



Previously on December 1st, Berry Good's member and actress Johyun held an interview about her debut film 'Dragon Inn Part 1: The City of Sadness'. The interview took place with Johyun, 4 reporters, the marketing team of the movie, the label representative, and the on-site manager, as well as the premise owner.

Shortly after the interview, the on-site manager was tested for COVID-19 but the label did not immediately notify the marketing team of the movie nor the reporters. On December 2nd, the same marketing team and the 4 reporters unknowingly held another interview with lead actor Ji Ill Joo at the same venue. It was reported one of the 4 reporters even went to another event for a movie press release afterward, further increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.



JTG Entertainment announced the on-site manager and label head were tested positive for COVID-19 in the afternoon of December 2nd, and the reporters and marketing teams were subsequently tested after their work that day. Fortunately, they were all tested negative.

