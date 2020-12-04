13

Berry Good's Johyun's label is frowned upon for its late and unreliable response to the confirmed COVID-19 cases

Berry Good's label JTG Entertainment's late and unreliable response to the confirmed COVID-19 cases is being frowned upon by the movie industry. 

Previously on December 1st, Berry Good's member and actress Johyun held an interview about her debut film 'Dragon Inn Part 1: The City of Sadness'. The interview took place with Johyun, 4 reporters, the marketing team of the movie, the label representative, and the on-site manager, as well as the premise owner. 

Shortly after the interview, the on-site manager was tested for COVID-19 but the label did not immediately notify the marketing team of the movie nor the reporters. On December 2nd, the same marketing team and the 4 reporters unknowingly held another interview with lead actor Ji Ill Joo at the same venue. It was reported one of the 4 reporters even went to another event for a movie press release afterward, further increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. 

JTG Entertainment announced the on-site manager and label head were tested positive for COVID-19 in the afternoon of December 2nd, and the reporters and marketing teams were subsequently tested after their work that day. Fortunately, they were all tested negative.

i guess the agency didnt want to risk a panic (like the excuse Mr Trump gave) and decide to continue regular activities while waiting for results which they probably hoped its negative.

and thankfully it is.

else they could be in trouble for risking being a super spreader.

