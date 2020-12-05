23

American singer Bebe Rexha wishes TXT's Soobin a happy birthday

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha wished TXT's Soobin a happy birthday.

On December 4, Bebe Rexha congratulated Soobin a day before his 20th birthday on the 5th. TXT fans were super happy for Soobin, who's known to be a big fan of the singer. The two acts also previously held an Instagram live session together, where she expressed she was a fan as well. 

Bebe Rexha is the singer behind hits like "Baby, I'm Jealous", "Meant to Be", "I Got You", and "I'm a Mess".

Happy birthday to Soobin!


4

Lol Soobin living the dream for a fan. One of the top friendships formed this year, I hope we can see his reaction, the livestream was too funny.

0

😀

