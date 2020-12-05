American singer Bebe Rexha wishes TXT's Soobin a happy birthday

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha wished TXT's Soobin a happy birthday.



On December 4, Bebe Rexha congratulated Soobin a day before his 20th birthday on the 5th. TXT fans were super happy for Soobin, who's known to be a big fan of the singer. The two acts also previously held an Instagram live session together, where she expressed she was a fan as well.



Bebe Rexha is the singer behind hits like "Baby, I'm Jealous", "Meant to Be", "I Got You", and "I'm a Mess".



Happy birthday to Soobin!







HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOOBIN 💞 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) December 4, 2020