INFINITE's Sunggyu has revealed 2 different sides for his 'Inside Me' comeback.



In the teaser images, Sunggyu wears a smart striped suit and black-rimmed glasses and a different look in a glittery top, which reflects the theme in his comeback trailer. His third solo mini album 'Inside Me' is set to drop on December 14 KST.



Are you excited for Sunggyu's comeback?