ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to sing an OST for his new series 'True Beauty'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo will be releasing an OST for his latest tvN drama series, 'True Beauty'!

According to media outlet reports on December 11, Cha Eun Woo recently wrapped up recording his upcoming solo OST for 'True Beauty'. There's no set release date or additional details yet, but this will mark Cha Eun Woo's third time participating in a solo OST for his very own drama series.

Meanwhile, tvN's new youth romantic comedy series 'True Beauty' starring Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and more airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 PM KST!