TVXQ announce a holiday fan meeting to commemorate their 17th anniversary

TVXQ will be holding a special holiday fan meeting, in commemoration of their 17th anniversary since debut!

The upcoming '2020 TVXQ! Online Fan meeting: Indoor Stories in the Winter with Cassiopeia' (literal translation) is set to take place this December 26 at 5 PM KST, streaming live via 'Beyond LIVE'.

For the quirky title of this fan meeting, TVXQ used the Chinese characters "冬" (winter) and "房" (room), as well as a shortened form of Korean "Shin-Ki" to mean "exciting and happy stories". Fans can look forward to both group and solo performances, talk segments, games, and so much more!

Tickets open starting this December 14 at 3 PM KST via 'V Live+'!

