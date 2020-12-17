Kim Se Jung to sing new OST 'Reunion' for her ongoing drama series 'The Uncanny Counter'

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung will be releasing a new OST for her ongoing OCN drama series, 'The Uncanny Counter'.



The upcoming OST Part.2 of 'The Uncanny Counter', sung, written, and composed by Kim Se Jung, will be out this December 20 at 6 PM KST. Titled "Reunion (再會)", the song is an emotional, melodic number combining an elegant piano sound with more the dramatic guitar, all topped with Kim Se Jung's controlled vocals.

Meanwhile, Kim Se Jung is currently garnering attention as the demon fighting character Do Ha Na in 'The Uncanny Counter', which recently set a new record with the highest ever viewership ratings for any OCN drama in history. The drama airs every Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 PM KST on OCN as well as on Netflix.