All members of ENHYPEN test negative for COVID19, to resume debut activities

On December 10, BeLift Lab confirmed that all members of ENHYPEN have tested negative for COVID19.

Back on December 9, the members underwent voluntary testing after being informed that an outside staff member whom they worked with recently has tested positive for the virus. A day later, all of the members have tested negative, and so ENHYPEN will resume their debut promotions starting today.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN debuted back on November 30 with their 1st mini album 'Border: Day One' and their title track, "Given Taken".