Kim Seon Ho praises Nam Joo Hyuk's hard work and acting in an interview marking the end of 'Start-Up'

On December 10, actor Kim Seon Ho held a press interview to mark the end of his latest drama series, 'Start-Up'!

As many of you know, Kim Seon Ho has recently become of the most-talked-about stars among fans of dramas and variety shows, thanks to his lovable role as Han Ji Pyeong in 'Start-Up' as well as for his fun personality on '1 Night, 2 Days'.

During this interview, Kim Seon Ho shared, "We were able to wrap up the production happily thanks to the fact that everyone on set, the production crew, the cast, and all were really great people. I'm disappointed that it's the end. I'm sad that I won't be able to meet Han Ji Pyeong anymore. I was honored to be able to live as the character Han Ji Pyeong."



Next, Kim Seon Ho had nothing but compliments for his 'Start-Up' co-stars, Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy. First, Kim Seon Ho commented, "Actors always try their best to portray their characters realistically, but sometimes it doesn't always work. At times, you think, 'That was real' or 'That was probably realistic', and such and you hope that it comes across as real; at other times, it feels like you are just fulfilling the function of an actor. But I saw that Nam Joo Hyuk gives his all every moment, focussed on portraying his role realistically at all times, and watching him engrossed in his script and in his role on sleepless nights, I became confident that his hard work would no doubt produce the results he wanted."

Kim Seon Ho continued, "On top of that, he's got great sense and great ideas. Seeing Nam Joo Hyuk and what he's capable of, I reflected on my own career a lot. He was really a fantastic partner."

Regarding Seo Dal Mi, played by none other than Suzy, Kim Seon Ho said, "I'm sure many people are already aware, but Suzy is an incredible actress with excellent focus and skill. She is always focused and calm about her acting. But she also knows how to lead the mood on set, and so I enjoyed working with her."

Finally, the actor sent a message to his fans, stating, "I think that I was only able to come this far thanks to the fans. I will do my best not to disappoint you all, and give my best efforts to repay you with good acting."