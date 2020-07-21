Actor Kim Min Suk revealed to have apprehended a hidden camera criminal at a Gangnam cafe

According to an exclusive report on July 21, actor Kim Min Suk recently apprehended a hidden camera criminal by hand at a Gangnam cafe, turning him over to the police.

Media reports say that Kim Min Suk visited a cafe in Gangnam back on July 19. At the time, the star was on leave during his final vacation from mandatory military service. While visiting the cafe, Kim Min Suk discovered a male individual secretively filming another female individual's legs, and after calling the individual out, he managed to hold down the criminal until police arrived on the scene.

Once police arrested this particular criminal, they discovered that his phone was full of illegal, hidden camera footage of females. Meanwhile, during his mandatory military service as a member of the ROK army, Kim Min Suk participated in an information campaign about digital sexual harassment crimes along with EXO's D.O. and Xiumin.

Kim Min Suk enlisted as an active duty soldier back in December of 2018. As of July 20, 2020, he has been officially discharged of his duties.



[UPDATE] Shortly after the above report on July 21, Kim Min Suk's label Respect Entertainment spoke to various media outlets, stating, "It's true that Kim Min Suk discovered a hidden camera criminal at a Gangnam cafe back on July 19, and he aided the police in apprehending the criminal."