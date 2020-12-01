A 13-year-old boy drove 300 km (186 miles) from Daegu to Seoul without a license

It was recently reported that a 13-year-old boy drove 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Daegu to Seoul without a license. He crashed into a mart but cannot be punished due to the 'Juvenile law.'



Captured via surveillance footage, a white car is seen crashing into a market. Right before the vehicle hits the store, a child is seen jumping out of the car and flees the scene of the accident.



The 13-year-old boy, who drove without a license, jumped out of the car to run away from the police, who was chasing him after receiving reports.







It was revealed the boy had driven approximately 300 km from Daegu to Seoul before the police caught him.



As seen in the video, the entire door frame of the supermarket was broken as the vehicle ran into the shutters. The supermarket owner stated, "The entire frame of the shutter and the door is bent. I think the impact was great. The damages cost 10 million KRW ($9,000)."





Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the boy confessed that he just wanted to drive. However, under the current law, those under the age of 14 are protected under the 'Juvenile Law' and cannot be severely punished.



There are many opinions calling for a legal system and social attention that can teach responsibility to the children to prevent repeated accidents of young teenagers driving without a license.



